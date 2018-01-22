We’ll be up for the challenge against Leeds Rhinos says Duffy

COACH John Duffy says Featherstone Rovers will be “up for the challenge” when they host partner club Leeds Rhinos in their final warm-up game at LD Nutrition Stadium on Friday evening.

Rovers are seeking a fourth successive pre-season win after beating Castleford Tigers, Halifax and York City Knights.

“Our last warm-up match is against Leeds and it is something I am really looking forward to,” said Duffy.

“We will get a few bodies back for Friday, players who were rested against York last Sunday, and we will be up for the challenge.”

Duffy was unimpressed with his side’s 22-12 win over League One York which was played in dreadful conditions.

“In terms of positives there weren’t too many. It wasn’t good enough from us,” he added.

“We didn’t deal with the conditions very well and we had spoken about it, we knew what the weather was shaping up like.

“York showed a lot more desire than us early on but, eventually, we decided to turn up and show some aggression.

“We have things to work on going into next week because the first few games are going to be played in difficult conditions.

“We showed some good glimpses, defensively, and York didn’t get much of a sniff.”