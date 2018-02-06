We’ve a tough month ahead says Rovers boss Duffy

FEATHERSTONE coach John Duffy says there are “still plenty of improvements to be made” after the 20-4 opening day win over Halifax in the Betfred Championship.

“We showed some good grit and determination,” said Duffy.

“There are still plenty of improvements to be made but we managed the game well. We looked calm and composed, though I want us to be more clinical.

“I thought our forwards were superb and the guys who came off the bench gave us a real boost.

“We won’t be getting too ahead of ourselves. It was a good start but it is a long season and we have a tough month ahead.”

Duffy was pleased with Mitch Clark, signed on a month’s loan from Castleford Tigers.

“Mitch looked really good and proved very hard to handle,” added Duffy.

“He will only get better with more game-time under his belt and we are looking forward to seeing how he progresses.

“There were a number of strong performances across the park and we will be working hard to improve for our next game.”

Rovers host Toulouse Olympique at LD Nutrition Stadium this Sunday.