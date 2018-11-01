Wheeldon set to be fit for start of pre-season with Featherstone Rovers

Featherstone Rovers have been given a boost ahead of the new campaign with news that influential forward Scott Wheeldon is set to be fit in time for the start of pre-season this month.

Rovers strength and conditioner Greg Stebbings has confirmed the prop or back-rower has seen a specialist and will not need surgery.

Wheeldon, who will be sponsored by Barry The Till for the 2019 season, has been in a leg brace, but should be able to return to full training when preseason starts in a couple of weeks’ time.

The former Super League player with Castleford Tigers, London Broncos, Hull and Hull KR has been out of action since picking up his knee injury in Featherstone’s 26-12 victory over Batley Bulldogs in August.

That ended an impressive first season at the LD Nutrition Stadium when Wheeldon was one of the team’s most consistent forwards.

Stebbings was unable to provide an update on the condition of another of Rovers’ injury victims, Jason Walton, as the utility player is still awaiting some his results.

Walton suffered his knee injury the week after Wheeldon, during an away win against Rochdale Hornets. He also did not feature over the course of Featherstone’s remaining 2018 fixtures.