World Club Challenge winner Cameron King signs for Featherstone Rovers

Featherstone Rovers have pulled off a massive coup with the signing of former NRL star Cameron King.

The hooker previously played for a number of NRL clubs, including North Queensland Cowboys, Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons.

He scored the winning try for St George in the 2011 World Club Challenge against Wigan Warriors.

King has signed a one-year deal with the club and will become one of Featherstone's overseas players for the upcoming campaign.

And Rovers chief Ryan Carr feels the 27-year-old will be a "huge asset" to his side in 2019.

“I’m very excited to have Cameron joining our club for the 2019 season," said Carr.

“He is a very talented hooker with plenty of NRL experience, and will be a huge asset for us at Featherstone this year.

“Having known Cameron personally for quite a few years, I know what a great person he is to have in a club.

"His work ethic and commitment are extremely professional and he will bring great leadership both on and off the field.

“He has played in a lot of quality NRL systems from a young age and still has a lot of great footy ahead of him so I'm excited to be working with him and having him at our club for the upcoming season.”

King is a former Australian Schoolboys captain and Featherstone general manager Davide Longo has hailed King's arrival as a "huge coup" for the club.

He said: “Ryan’s presence in Australia was hugely beneficial to us securing what is a massive coup for a Championship club.

“Ryan has been able to support our negotiations and now the pair are both excited to join up with the rest of the squad and commence the season.”