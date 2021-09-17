First Yorkshire Cup triumph for young Featherstone Lionesses

Cup winners: Featherstone Lionesses U16s celebrate after winning the Yorkshire Cup final for the first time in the club’s history.

After a fine first half performance in which the Lions led 14-0 they had to put in some superb defence in the second half to keep out the Hull outfit.

But a late try by Olivia Atherton sealed the win after Millie Bell opened up the Hull defence for Atherton to get the gamebreaking try.

At the start Emily Heaps went on a fine solo run before she later sent Chloe Nash over for the opening score. Heaps then went solo to open up the defence for Lions’ second try.

Jess Tarbuck had a try ruled out for a double movement and Hull had two players sent to the sin-bin for dissent.

Lions continued to pile the pressure on with Chelsea Merritt, Nash and Bell were all hauled down close to the line.

With Freya Burkinshaw, despite taking a knock to her eye, and Lily Thompson in the thick of the action Lions’ defence held firm.

A quick tap penalty saw the impressive Tegan Chappell scatter the Rovers defence for a vital score just before the break, with Nash adding the extras to make it 14-0.

After some wise words from coaches Andrew Bell and Dave Aldridge the Lions were under the cosh as the big Hull pack came charging down the slope early in the second half.

A superb cover tackle by Bell and Thompson held up a Hull player on the line, but they got on the scoresheet after they put up a bomb that was collected despite appeals for a knock-on.

The Robins kept up the pressure, but were met by some fine tackling by the Lions youngsters and Skye Robinson gave Fev some breathing space with a superb run. Burkinshaw put in some fine defence and Bell made a fine one-on-one tackle to steal the ball inches from her own line.

Kaya Laing made a big impact off the bench with a couple of big hits and two charges, knocking defenders out of her way to get the home crowd roaring. Bell then made a fine run before Atherton’s game breaking score to which Nash added the extras.