Flying Salford Red Devils winger Derrell Olpherts heading to Castleford Tigers for 2020

WAKEFIELD-BORN WINGER Derrell Olpherts has become Castleford Tigers’ third signing for 2020 – and their second in as many days from Salford Red Devils.

Olpherts, 27, will join Salford team-mate George Griffin and Toulouse Olympique’s Tyler Hepi at the Jungle next year.

Salford's Derrell Olpherts scores a try. (Picture: Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com)

He played for Hemel Stags and Newcastle Thunder in the lower leagues and made his top-flight debut with Salford in 2018.

Olpherts, who has signed a contract until the end of 2022, said: “I’m a West Yorkshire lad and I grew up watching the Tigers and Wakey when I was a child so it’ll be good to get back over this side of the Pennines to play.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I just want to train hard and get a starting position.

“I think that’s what everybody wants to do going into a new club, I want to earn a place in the team week-in, week-out and help the team achieve their goals.”

He added: “Coming up from League One nobody expects you to play Super League, but I’ve taken my opportunities when I’ve had them and I’m happy with where I am at the minute. I just want to keep getting better and better as the years go on and keep proving people wrong.

“I’ve played centre most of my career and full-back as well, but wing or centre would be my preferred positions and I can play both left and right edge. I think your back-five, with the way the game is going, the team are relying on you a lot to get on the front foot. It’s something I’m good at and I’m not shy at taking those hard carries.”

Tigers coach Daryl Powell said: “Derrell has been a standout winger in Super League this season, his ability to break tackles and make the game quick is outstanding. I am confident he will continue to improve in our system and be a part of a quality back division over the coming seasons.”