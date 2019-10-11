Former Leeds Rhinos forward Josh Walters leaves Featherstone Rovers for London Broncos

JOSH Walters has left Featherstone Rovers to join recently-relegated London Broncos on a two-year deal.

The Guildford-born forward spent six years with Leeds Rhinos before joining Featherstone on a permanent deal earlier this year.

He had previously played for the club on dual-registration from the Rhinos, making his debut at the LD Nutrition Stadium in 2016.

Walters made 26 appearances for Featherstone last season but missed the final two play-off games after suffering a knee injury against York City Knights.

And the 24-year-old admits he is "massively proud" of what he achieved with Rovers in 2019.

“I am really thankful to have had the opportunity to represent Featherstone Rovers this season," said Walters.

"I am massively proud of what we achieved as a group and grateful that’s it’s landed me the opportunity to sign for the London Broncos.”

“Now I am very much looking forward to getting stuck in to pre-season and having a big 2020 and beyond and hopefully getting the club back to where it belongs in Super League.”