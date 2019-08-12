Former St Helens youngster Jake Spedding joins Featherstone Rovers ahead of transfer deadline

Featherstone Rovers have confirmed the signing of Jake Spedding from Barrow Raiders on a short-term deal.



The 22-year-old has penned a contract with Rovers until the end of the 2019 campaign.

Featherstone managed to get the deal over the line ahead of last Friday’s transfer deadline.

Spedding has made 20 appearances for Barrow in 2019, scoring five tries and was a part of the Raiders side that produced a shock win at the LD Nutrition earlier this term.

The centre is a product of the St Helens academy and made a handful of appearances for the 2019 League Leaders’ Shield winners since his debut in 2016.

He spent most of the 2017 and 2018 seasons on loan at Featherstone’s Championship rivals, Sheffield Eagles, where he played 28 times. And the young outside back has set his sights high with Rovers.

“When the opportunity came up to sign for Featherstone it was too good an opportunity to turn down,” he said.

“They are a huge club with big ambitions and I’m excited to be part of the team for the rest of the season.

“And hopefully be successful through the play-offs and take Featherstone into Super League.”

Spedding has become the third player signed by Featherstone since they launched their Centenary Squad Builder initiative.

Terry Mullaney, chairman of the Rovers Centenary Squad Builder, said: “I have to give a massive thanks to all our squad builder members whose financial contributions have made this signing possible.

“We are pleased to provide the funding to get young Jake in at Featherstone.”