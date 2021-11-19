Fryston Warriors crash out of Yorkshire Cup

Fryston Warriors report

Fielding an entire different back line to the previous week, Fryston were always going to struggle, but in the forwards debutants Sam Dews and Adam Biscomb impressed despite the eventual 30-4 scoreline.

Fryston were caught napping in the first few minutes when a clever kick to the corner saw winger Dom Riley swoop to score.

They soon fell further behind when Nathan Brown chipped over the top of the defence, regathered and went in under the posts. Ben Howe added the conversion.

Fryston introduced fresh faces from the bench and this seemed to settle them down, but they lacked the cohesion they usually have when they were attacking.

Toll Bar extended their lead when centre Steve Mills strolled through with Howe adding the conversion.

Toll Bar used the slope advantage to good effect in the second half and camped on the Fryston line. The pressure told as a simple one-on-one tackle was missed and winger Luke Cade went over.

Fryston made it easy for the hosts with the amount of errors they made and two further tries were scored by George Hill and Ben Jones with Howe adding one goal.