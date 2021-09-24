Fryston Warriors keep title hopes alive with derby win in final game

Try scorer Jack Render. Picture: Dec Hayes

After having a six-week lay-off they struggled to find their composure and although they scored early on through a Callum Lacy try and Andy Speake goal, they spilled the ball time after time. It was not until the final quarter of the first half they started to find their rhythm. Speake capitalised on poor defending from Sharlston and scooted through from dummy-half, converting his own try.

Sharlston also found their rhythm and it was Fryston’s defence guilty of poor defending as Lee Dutson scored out wide.

This acted as a spur to the Warriors outfit who came up with two excellent tries, firstly from Morgan Jones and secondly from Jack Render, both after fine handling moves.

Sharlston roared back after the break with tries by Stephen Garfitt and Lee Dutson with Kyle Dutson adding a goal.

The Warriors hit back with Connor Jordan splitting the Rangers defence wide open to score under the posts with Speake adding the conversion.

But every time they scored a try they followed it with a poor defensive play and Sharlston had the players to exploit this as a well-worked move saw Yemi George score. Dutson added the conversion to bring the game to within six points.

Once more Fryston hit back and a clever slip pass from Brad Moules saw James Allen crash over. Sharlston’s came storming back and neat foot work saw Ryan Butterworth score, with Lee Bettison adding a magnificent touchline conversion.

Time had run out for Sharlston, however, and Fryston held on with their MOM, sponsored by Martin Oxtoby, going to Jordan who excelled in both attack and defence. He was ably supported by Allen and Moules.

Fryston host Upton this Saturday in a friendly prior to the winter campaign starting.