Fryston Warriors move level with leaders after key win over rivals

RL report: Fryston Warriors.

A dominant display saw the Warriors do the double over the Halifax outfit and they are the only team to beat them this season. The victory also put Fryston level on points with leaders Westgate Common.

Outstanding Lee Land, Adam Withington and Brad Moules laid the platform from which the back line tore the home side’s defence to shreds with full-back Morgan Jones running in a hat trick of tries.

Fryston opened the scoring as Jones went over out wide and they extended their lead soon after when Adam Withington was on hand from a Brad Moules break to score at the side of the posts. Andy Speake added the conversion.

This spurred King Cross into action and half-back Adam Brook, who was a constant threat, shot over.

With the game evenly balanced Fryston substitutions seemed to lift them with Connor Jordan excelling on his debut. They extended their lead after a well orchestrated move saw Lee Land crash over to give them a 10-point half time lead.

The Warriors got into their rhythm the quickest in the second half and Jones notched his second try as he linked up well. Speake added the conversion.

Jae Priest then danced his way over and Speake converted.

Brook shot through a gap to reply for King Cross, but Fryston shook this off as Brandon Ward went on an unstoppable run to score. They continued to pile on the pressure and Jones completed his hat-trick as he joined the line to create the overlap to score. Speake converted.

King Cross stuck to their task with Will Gledhill managing to force his way over out wide for the final points of the game.