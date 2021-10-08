Fryston Warriors overcome wet conditions and Ackworth Jaguars to win opening Pennine game

Fryston Warriors match report

They began the strongest and handled the wet conditions much quicker than the home side, which gave them territorial advantage as they pinned Ackworth inside their own half and capitalised on any mistakes they made.

Fryston opened the scoring when Tyler Czmeiduch shot through a massive hole in the home side’s defence and linked with George Thrower to score in the corner.

The pressure was kept on and although the visitors were confused by some of the decisions that were going against them it did not stop them increasing their lead when Czmeiduch again split Ackworth wide open and fed supporting Morgan Jones to score under the posts. Jones converted his own try to make it 10-0.

Ackworth tried to break the Fryston defence, but Brandon Stead in particular produced a magnificent tacking display to thwart anything they could offer. The Warriors extended their lead on the stroke of half-time with a Jones penalty after Ackworth were found guilty of holding down to prevent what looked a certain try.

In the second half the conditions worsened and Fryston had to produce a strong tackling display as Ackworth bombarded their line.

They were helped by some refereeing decisions that gave them repeated sets to score, but Fryston held out superbly.

Ackworth finally broke the Fryston line, but they were helped by a stroke of good luck. They threw out a long ball which went to ground but was kicked on and hit a Warriors player before Brendan Gibbons reacted the quickest to score.

Tommy Maylan added the conversion to make it 12-6 and there was all to play for in the closing stages.

Going into the final quarter Fryston dug deep and pulled on all their resources with David Norton, making his debut, rising to the occasion. This ensured Ackworth did not score again as the visitors ran out narrow, but worthy winners.

Czmeiduch won the Martin Oxtoby man of the match award, but Brandon Stead and David Norton also played a big part in this victory.