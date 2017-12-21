Glasshoughton Welfare aiming to extend great run

Glasshoughton Welfare’s game away to Yorkshire Amateur, which was postponed last Saturday, has now been rearranged for Tuesday, February 6, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

After two weeks now without a game Welfare are hoping to be back in action at home to AFC Emley this Saturday (3pm). The Christmas draw will take place in the clubhouse straight after the game.

They are not in action on Boxing Day, but play on Saturday, December 30, in a quick return at Emley (3pm).

Welfare go into the Christmas period on the back of a great run of five straight victories, when they have scored 16 goals and conceded only one to shoot up the Toolstation NCE League Division One table into ninth place ahead of their Emley clashes.