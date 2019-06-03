Half-back Dane Chisholm keen to remain at Featherstone Rovers beyond current season

In-form half-back Dane Chisholm insists that Featherstone Rovers will have the “first option” to sign him for the 2020 season.

The 28-year-old Australian has been a revelation since joining Rovers in April, scoring eight tries in just six appearances for the club.

He has also become Featherstone's top points scorer in 2019, amassing 94 points since joining two months ago.

Chisholm initially joined Featherstone on loan from Bradford Bulls but signed a permanent deal, which expires at the end of the season, last month.

And the half-back is now keen to stay at the LD Nutrition Stadium beyond the current campaign.

“I’m loving it here,” Chisholm told League Weekly.

“I’ve got a little girl now with my fianceé and I definitely want to end my career here in England.

“I’ve focused on myself week in and week out and the rest will take care of itself, but I always like to give the team I’m playing for the first chance to talk to me.

“I’ve told my agent I definitely want to sit down and have a chat with Featherstone because I’m enjoying my time here and am loving playing under Carry [Ryan Carr].

"If a Super League club comes calling then I’m not closing any doors because that is where every player wants to be.

“But I’ll definitely give Featherstone the first option to sign me.”

Meanwhile, Chisholm admits that he wouldn’t be surprised if teammate Cameron King secured a move to Super League for next year.

King has yet to commit his future anywhere for the 2020 campaign, after signing a one-year deal with Rovers in January.

“Cameron King, our hooker, is definitely Super League quality and we’ve got a bit of a bromance going,” added Chisholm.

“I’d love to keep him at Featherstone but as a mate it wouldn’t surprise me if he went to Super League because he would absolutely kill it.

Chisholm added: “I think we’re [Rovers] going to have a really good crack at making the play-offs and then it’s all about who rocks up on the day.

"Everything is looking very positive for us and this is only the beginning.”