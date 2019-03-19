Halifax and Featherstone Rovers among clubs set to be consulted as RFL considers New York franchise

The Board of the Rugby Football League are considering applications to relocate Hemel Stags and to establish a new club in New York.

Both consortia behind the respective bids have been asked to present and take questions from the existing Betfred Championship and League One clubs.

The RFL will asses the level of interest once the presentations have taken place.

The respective applications are at different stages, with the RFL stating that, "a degree of further due diligence and assessment is required."

The board feels that the proposals will help to deliver on the governing body's strategic vision.

An RFL statement said: "Both applications are judged to have the potential to help deliver the RFL’s strategic vision. They are at different stages, but a degree of further due diligence and assessment is required on both to ensure that the financial and business plans presented are deliverable.

"In addition, the Board recognises the importance of further expansion having the support of the other clubs.

"Accordingly, the Board has asked each of the consortia to present to, and take questions from, the existing Betfred Championship and League One clubs, after which the RFL will gauge support."

The RFL have previously granted a license to Canadian-based Toronto Wolfpack, who face Halifax at the Shay Stadium on Sunday.