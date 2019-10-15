Huddersfield Giants sign Ashton Golding from Leeds Rhinos

Full-back Ashton Golding has left Leeds Rhinos to join Betfred Super League rivals Huddersfield Giants on a three-year contract.

Golding, 23, made only one appearance for Rhinos in 2019, scoring a brace of tries in a Coral Challenge Cup win over Workington Town.

He spent most of the season with Rhinos' dual-registration partners Featherstone Rovers and was in their team which lost at Toronto Wolfpack in the Championship Grand Final.

Golding made his Rhinos debut in 2014 and scored 14 tries and 14 goals in 63 appearances, 50 of those in the starting side.

"The main thing for me was an opportunity to play in Super League and be able to compete at the highest level for this historic club," Golding said.

"I'm just trying to be the best person that I can be - I'm here to learn and I've spoken to the coaching staff and I believe that they're the right people to bring out the best in me."

He added: "I like to defend, I like the defensive side of the game and under Ryan Carr at Featherstone I feel like I've developed my offensive side and I'd like to be able to test myself at Super League level."

"I can't wait to get going, get training and meet all the lads and understand the differences in the clubs."

Giants coach Simon Woolford said: "I've watched him quite a bit this year and he's been a stand out at Featherstone and was key to their success this year.

"He does a really good job defensively which is really important in a full-back.

"He's very good with the defensive side of things, he puts his body on the line and his effort is first class.

"From an attacking point of view, he's very fast, his passing game is something that has improved from the first time I've watched him and that'll be something we'll look to keep improving.

"He has got a level head, he's professional and he works hard and these are all things that we're looking for in recruits to Huddersfield Giants in 2020."