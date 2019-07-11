Huge injury blow for Featherstone Rovers ahead of trip to Toronto Wolfpack as two key men set to miss out

Featherstone Rovers will be without half-back Dane Chisholm and hooker Cameron King for their trip to Canada this weekend.

Rovers face Toronto Wolfpack on Saturday (6pm, UK time) but will need to do it without two of their key players.

Dane Chisholm in action against Toronto Wolfpack in April. PIC: Featherstone Rovers.

King has failed to recover from an ankle injury that saw him sidelined for Featherstone's 24-20 over Leigh Centurions.

Meanwhile, Chisholm sustained a small knock in the victory over Leigh and will not be risked by head coach Ryan Carr.

On-loan half-back Ben Reynolds will also not travel, as he remains in the UK with his partner expecting a baby.

Jack Render and Thompson Teteh have come back into the 19-man squad while Callum McLelland has been given permission to travel by parent club Leeds Rhinos.

Featherstone Rovers 19-man squad: Luke Briscoe, Thompson Teteh, Josh Hardcastle, Conor Carey, Scott Wheeldon, Jack Bussey, Brad Day, James Lockwood, Luke Cooper, James Harrison, Makahesi Makatoa, Jack Render, Josh Walters, Jack Ormondroyd, Ash Golding, Callum McLelland, Wellington Albert, Will Dagger, Connor Jones.