Hull KR sign talented Featherstone Rovers forward Frankie Halton

Featherstone Rovers' Frankie Halton (ALLAN MCKENZIEW/SWPIX)

The Ireland international, 25, has penned a two-year deal having impressed with Featherstone this term following his move from Championship rivals Swinton Lions.

Halton, who can play prop or second-row, has attracted plenty of interest and Hull KR boss Tony Smith is delighted to get him on board for a shot at Super League.

“Frankie caught the eye with his ability to break the line and tackles," explained Smith.

"He’s really strong carrying the ball with a good eye for the inside shoulders that get him through holes.

“There’s plenty of size about him as well as good speed for a back-rower, who can also play in other positions. He’s very versatile.

“There’s a few other attributes that he has been able to show as well. He’s solid in defence but I think there is room for improvement in all areas for him.

"He is willing and very mature for a young man who has been out in the work force.

Hull KR head coach Tony Smith, middle, with assistant coach Danny McGuire, right, and stand-off Jordan Abdull. (ED SYKES/SWPIX)

“He’s looking for an opportunity to really crack up to the level where Super League isn’t just a dream, it’s a real desire for him."

Smith added: "I like his attitude; he’s a lovely young man who just wants succeed.

“It’s probably taken him a few years to get to where he is in a position where he is confident enough to go for it and back himself.

"We’re certainly happy to give him that opportunity.