Improvement in away form helping Featherstone Rovers up Championship table, says boss Ryan Carr

Featherstone Rovers head coach Ryan Carr believes his side’s improvement in form away from home has been the key to their recent rise up the league table.

After a weekend’s break from Betfred Championship action, Rovers travel to play-off rivals Sheffield Eagles on Sunday afternoon (3pm).

Featherstone have won their last three league games on the road, scoring 124 points and conceding just 32.

They followed those victories with a stunning 42-4 home win over Bradford Bulls, which moved them into fourth spot.

“We are really happy with our last month in particular,” said Carr.

“I think that time that we didn’t have in pre-season; we are slowly developing as a squad and it always takes time to gel.

“I feel like the boys have really gelled over the last month and some of the performances they have put together have been extremely pleasing.

“We are heading exactly where we want to as a team, at the moment.”

He added: “The boys enjoy playing at home and over the last eight weeks they have started to play well away as well.

“We just got beat at Toulouse, we went away to the Summer Bash and put in a really good performance and went to Rochdale and Barrow and got really good wins there.”

Only two points separate Rovers and eighth place, currently occupied by Halifax.

However, a far superior points difference of 191 - the best outside the top two - has set Featherstone in good stead.

“It is something that we have been focused on,” added Carr.

“Trying to keep teams to a low score has been our goal. We know the attack takes care of itself on the back of good defence.

“The last eight weeks the boys have defended great and that is probably why our for and and against is ticking over.

“But for me it is the against I’m looking at, making sure we keep that to a low score.”