In-form Featherstone Rovers aim to break Summer Bash duck

Featherstone Rovers are looking to make it fifth time lucky at the Summer Bash in Blackpool this weekend.

Rovers have never won at the Bash, which has been held in Blackpool every year since its inception in 2015.

Supporters are treated to a mouth-watering weekend of Championship action with all seven fixtures played at Blackpool FC’s Bloomfield Road on Saturday and Sunday.

Rovers face York City Knights in the third of four games on Saturday (5.45pm).

Featherstone defeated the Knights 42-12 on Good Friday but head coach Ryan Carr admits there is no room for complacency on Saturday evening.

“I’m looking forward to it, I am really excited,” said Carr.

“I am keen to experience the Bash for the first time, it is going to be a good spectacle.”

He added: “A lot can change in a couple of weeks, and we are well aware of that.

“We are happy with how we played on Good Friday and it is important that we play well again.

“York are going to be a really tough fixture, they are going to be hard to beat.”

York went third in the Championship table on Sunday afternoon, following a scrappy 24-18 victory at basement-club Rochdale Hornets.

Just four points separate the sides between third and eighth and Rovers could break back into the top five with a victory, providing other results go their way.

“York have had a few good wins of late and they beat Widnes after losing to us,” continued Carr.

“We are coming into a period now where every two points are crucial. They are sitting higher than us in the table so we are probably going into it as underdogs, so we will see how we go.”

Rovers have won three of their last four fixtures, only losing to full-time Toronto Wolfpack in a close-fought game on Easter Monday.

Carr is keen to maintain that momentum, however, Rovers will need to do it without Jack Bussey who has been sidelined for at least two months.

“We have got a little bit of momentum of late and I said it when we lost 8-2 in Toulouse that, then, it was our best performance,” said Carr.

“Since then we have turned a corner and those combinations are coming together. We knew it was going to take time and it would be a process with us starting so late.”