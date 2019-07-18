Injured Craig Huby keeps in the mix with Castleford Lock Lane

BUDDING chef Craig Huby has caused quite a stir with news he has signed for amateur club Castleford Lock Lane.

It was only at the start of this month that Wakefield Trinity confirmed the 33-year-old prop had left by “mutual consent” following a season-ending shoulder injury.

Craig Huby (left), in action for Castleford Tigers against Wigan back in 2014. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

But Lock Lane revealed on their Twitter account on Tuesday night that the former Castleford Tigers star had joined them ahead of tomorrow’s National Conference League game against Thatto Heath.

Huby, who has just gained a qualification as a chef and hopes to run his own coffee shop, said: “A few people have been texting me saying ‘you’re not actually playing are you!?’

“I do have quite a bit of spare time and I have joined them – but just to help with some coaching!

“My son Jacob plays for the Under 8s and when I was sorting out some forms to help coach the kids, the first-team coach Paul Couch asked me what I was up to now.

“He asked if I’d come down and do a bit with the forwards.

“It’s a good way of keeping in the game and having a laugh with the lads and it’s also good for the profile of the club.

“Hopefully, we’ll get a few more people down and raise some more interest.

“I never actually played for Lock Lane as a kid – I was at Smawthorne, Redhill and Ponty Lions – but it’s one of the better clubs that is still actually going around here; there’s not many left. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in.”

Pontefract-born Huby played almost 200 games for Castleford including the 2014 Challenge Cup final at Wembley before joining Huddersfied ahead of 2015.

He joined Wakefield two years later but has been out of action since suffering a serious shoulder injury against St Helens on February 10. On his hopes of playing again, he said: “I just don’t know what will happen.

“I might not be able to play again.

“It all depends on what happens with this shoulder injury.

“The last time I saw the specialist he told me it could be a 12 month lay-off.

“I just have to try and get myself back fit and healthy and able to do normal stuff as there’s certain things I still can’t do at the moment.”

“I’ll have to wait and see but then it’s finding a club that suits me.

“I’ve just qualified as a chef, though, and I’m starting bits and pieces with that.

“I’m hoping to get a coffee shop or cafe up and running in the Cas area and I’m in the process of looking at places at the moment.”