Injuries force Castleford Tigers’ coach Daryl Powell into half-back rethink – yet again

Castleford Tigers will be without play-maker Jake Trueman for Friday’s visit of Leeds Rhinos, coach Daryl Powell says.

And fellow half-back Jamie Ellis’ comeback has been put on hold after he suffered another knee injury.

The short turnaround from last Sunday’s morale-boosting win over London Broncos will rule Trueman out under the sport’s concussion protocol, according to Powell.

He said: “Truey got a head knock, as did Tuoyo Egodo.

“They will both be missing this week so there’s a couple of enforced changes there.”

Ellis has not played this season, but had hoped to be back in action against London.

However, Powell revealed: “He has aggravated a knee injury in training.

“He needs a trim on the knee – it is his other knee.

“It’s a tough one for him and for us.”

Powell added: “Cory Aston came in and did a really good job.

“We are down on half-backs, but we have got the players to deal with it, there’s no excuses and we did it last week.

“Jordan Rankin can play in the halves and we will have Pete Mata’utia back.”

Full-back Mata’utia, missed the win over Broncos because of illness.

“He has seen the doctor and he should be okay,” Powell confirmed.

Despite the injury setbacks, Powell is confident Tigers will go into this week’s derby in good shape.

“It was very good,” he said of the performance against London.

“I thought we defended really well and our attacking game is showing signs of improvement.

“It was a pretty positive performance.

“It’s now about being consistent, delivering the same defensive effort every week and then improving our attacking game close to the opposition’s tryline.”