Injury-free Castleford Tigers a match for anyone in Super League, believes assistant Danny Orr

Castleford Tigers can match anyone in Super League next year, if they can keep their key players fit, believes assistant coach Danny Orr.

Luke Gale, who has now moved to Leeds Rhinos, was injured before the start of the 2019 season while Jamie Ellis and Michael Shenton spent extended periods on the sideline.

Some of the Tigers squad have returned to pre-season training this week, with other members of the squad due to report back next Monday, November 11.

Castleford have replaced Gale with Danny Richardson and also signed Sosaia Feki, Derrell Olpherts, Tyler Hepi and George Griffin as well as extending Jordan Rankin’s loan arrangement with Huddersfield Giants for another season.

“We just need a bit of luck and to stay injury-free, that would massively help,” said Orr.

“That [injuries] is part and parcel of the game, it’s unfortunate – especially to key men – and it does hurt you, but you’ve got to roll with it and move on.

“We have got a good squad and if we can keep them fit I think we will be a match for anybody.

“I think the players Powelly [head coach Daryl Powell] has brought in are exactly what we need.”

Orr has been pleased with Castleford’s recruitment and feels the are now better equipped if they find themselves in another injury crisis.

He added: “In some areas I think we are pretty strong and in others we were a little bit down on troops.

"I think we’ve strengthened in those positions. We have got a few wingers at the club and it’s a position we’ve got really good depth and competition in.

“The players we have got are very good players and they’ll only get better through that competition.”

Castleford have been consistent top-five contenders for the last three seasons.

They won the League Leaders’ Shield in 2017 and Orr feels that the Tigers are now a “genuine” top-five side and hopes to be challenging for major honours next campaign.

He continued: “We have been a top-five team now for four or five years and rightly so. People still don’t look at us and think we are a genuine top-five team, but I think we are.

“We’ve not got the facilities like some of the top teams, but we produce on the field and we’ve done that for a number of years now – and next year will be no different.”

Orr has promised a challenging pre-season for the Castleford squad and feels that good preparations in the off-season will their determine success throughout the campaign.

“Pre-season is going to be tough,” added the Castleford assistant.

“It is a big, big part of the year and it sets you up to have a good season.

“Physically and mentally you get yourself ready and we’ve got some players coming in so we’ll get them embedded in the way we play and the standards we expect.

“I am sure they’ll do that and hopefully we’ll have a good pre-season.”