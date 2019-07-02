Jack Bussey signs new contract to stay at Featherstone Rovers

Featherstone Rovers have announced that popular forward Jack Bussey has agreed a new two-year contract with the club.

The 26-year-old made his first team debut for the Rovers back in 2012, going on to play over 50 times for the club before leaving in 2015.

Spells at full-time outfits, London Broncos and Toronto Wolfpack followed for Bussey before he made the switch back to West Yorkshire for the 2019 season.

Bussey has been limited to just six appearance so far this year, with elbow surgery keeping him on the sidelines.

Despite the limited field time, however, Bussey has shown his value to the club, filling in to a number of positions.

Upon signing his new deal, Bussey said: “I’m happy to get my contract sorted for the next two years.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here since I came back to Featherstone and I think you can tell that with my performances on the field and I know there is plenty more to come.

“Hopefully I will be back fit in time to have a real good crack at the play-offs with the rest of the team as we know we can beat anybody on our day.

“I still have Super League ambitions and I’d like to test myself at the highest levels and who knows that could well be with Featherstone.”

Rovers head coach Ryan Carr is pleased to be retaining the player

He said: “It’s good news for the club because Jack is a really talented player.

“We’ve probably not had the luck that we would have liked with him this year with getting him on the field as much as we would have liked. Hopefully we’ll have him back within the next month and hopefully he finishes the year off pretty strong.”

Rovers chairman Mark Campbell was happy to get Bussey’s new deal over the line

He said: “The re-signing of Jack Bussey on a two-year contract is fantastic news for the club and is a continued sign that players are happy to stay and be part of something special that we are trying to build here at the Rovers.”