Jack Render signs contract extension with Featherstone Rovers

Jack Render has signed a one-year extension with Featherstone Rovers, keeping him at the club until the end of next season.

The winger, who has also been deployed at full-back in 2019, has made 19 appearances for Ryan Carr’s side this campaign.

He has scored two tries and prior to joining Rovers captained Castleford Tigers Academy.

“The deal was never in doubt for me, I’ve had a great year here learning new skills, getting to know a great set of lads and learning under some good coaches,” he said.

“It’s great to get the deal signed up and my future secured here. The goal for me now is to play as much as possible over the next 12 months.”

Render has been in and out of the Featherstone squad this season but is determined to establish his place in the side.

He said: “Hopefully next year I can kick on and get some more game time.

“That is down to me. I need to work hard and have a great pre-season and hopefully success will come on the back of that for me and the team.”

After joining Featherstone close to the beginning of the season, Render is looking forward to get a full pre-season under his belt ahead of the 2020 campaign.

He added: “It will be good to learn some new plays, get bigger and get fitter.

“And hopefully on the back of that I will be able to be a better player. I just want to get as much game time as I can.”

Head coach Ryan Carr is pleased to have Render on board for another year and said: “He’s a great young kid and I’m really happy to get his deal over the line.

“He’s had a year of footy in between leaving Cas and coming to us and came to us late just before round one so he missed out on a pre-season.

“We’ve all seen what he can do and I’m sure with a full pre-season with the club, he’ll only become better.”