Jake Trueman is hat-trick hero in massive win for Castleford Tigers over Hull

Castleford Tigers kept their play-off hopes alive as they produced one of their best performances of the season to displace Hull FC in the top five with one week to go in the Betfred Super League season

With young half-back Jake Trueman in inspirational form Daryl Powell's men ran out emphatic 44-12 winners over opponents who had won on their previous visit to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle this year.

Cheyse Blair on the attack and was to go on to score his first try in Castleford Tigers colours. Picture: Simon Hall

The Tigers ran in seven tries with Trueman's hat-trick the highlight of a brilliant attacking display that Hull had no answer to.

Cas made a strong start to open up an 18-0 lead in the first 18 minutes as they looked much sharper than in recent weeks.

Cheyse Blair put the Tigers ahead when he burst over for his first try for the club following an outstanding set started by Liam Watts' offload and a subsequent break from full-back Jordan Rankin.

Three minutes later Trueman was over after selling a nice dummy to open up a gap he raced into.

Jamie Ellis, on target with eight out of eight kicks at goal for Castleford Tigers. Picture: Simon Hall

And it was Trueman again with a quick dart for his second try as he scored a fine solo effort from 15 metres out.

With Jamie Ellis converting all three tries Cas were 18 points to the good and they stretched their lead further with an Ellis penalty.

In between the tries Hull threatened when Ratu Naulago made a threatening break, but Paul McShane covered well to get the speedy wingman in touch.

Cas came close to another try when Trueman sent a long looping pass out to Greg Minikin, but the winger was tackled into touch.

Hull finally put some points on the board on the half-hour as Masi Matongo raced onto a pass 10 metres out and was awarded a try by the video referee although it took him two attempts to ground the ball over the line.

The visitors came close to another score just before the break, but Tevita Satae was held up over the line with Trueman doing well to get his body under the Hull forward to deny him.

The next score was going to be important and it was Cas who got it within a minute of the start of the second half as Trueman completed his hat-trick following another nice dummy after Hull had knocked on in their own 20 and Blair found his half-back with a fine offload.

Another score was denied by the video referee after Daniel Smith was judged to have knocked on trying to dive onto McShane's grubber over the line.

Impressive full-back Rankin then made a superb break from his own half and when tackled by last man Jamie Shaul was held down too long in the tackle, Shaul being sin-binned as a result.

However, the Tigers made nothing of their extra man and it was Hull who scored next when Rankin's kick near the visitors' line went straight to Jack Logan and the winger raced 90 metres for a try completely against the run of play. Marc Sneyd's second conversion made it 26-12 and it looked like it was game on.

But Cas were not in any mood to let their lead go as their tackling remained good and they eventually emphasised their superiority with three tries in the last 10 minutes.

James Clare collected his 15th try of the season as he went over in the corner following smart play by Trueman and Rankin in running the ball on a last tackle play.

Rankin then got his deserved try following a well judged grubber from Trueman, who really could do no wrong on this evening.

Matt Cook went over for the last of the tries with a determined burst from close range and with Ellis making it eight kicks from eight the scoring was completed on a fantastic night for the Tigers who will guarantee their play-off place if they can win their last game at Wigan next week or if Hull lose to St Helens.

Scorers - Castleford: Tries Blair, Clare, Trueman 3, Rankin, Cook; goals Ellis 8. Hull: Tries Matongo, Logan; goals Sneyd 2.

Castleford Tigers: Rankin; Clare, Mata'utia, Blair, Minikin; Trueman, Ellis; Watts, McShane, Millington, Sene-Lefao, McMeeken, Massey. Subs: Holmes, Milner, Cook, Smith.

Hull FC: Shaul; Naulago, Tuimavave, Connor, Logan; Kelly, Sneyd; Taylor, Houghton, Paea, Griffin, Manu, Ellis. Subs: Bowden, Matongo, Minichiello, Satae.

Referee: Ben Thaler

Half-time: 20-6.

Attendance: 6,712.