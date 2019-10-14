Jake Trueman named in 24-man Great Britain squad while Castleford Tigers team-mate Liam Watts misses out

JAKE Trueman has been included in the 24-man squad for Great Britain’s first appearance in international rugby league for 12 years.

His Castleford Tigers team-mate Liam Watts has missed the cut but is on a four-man standby list, which also includes Wakefield Trinity’s Reece Lyne.

Great Britain will play four Tests on their first trip to the southern hemisphere since the 2006 Tri-Nations.

They will play a Tongan Invitational XIII in Hamilton, New Zealand on October 26.

That will be followed by back-to-back games against New Zealand with the first game played at Eden Park, Auckland on November 2.

The second test between the two nations will be played in Christchurch seven days later.

Great Britain will end their tour against Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby on November 16.

Head coach Wayne Bennett said: “It was pretty tough actually, with a lot of players in contention.

“A couple of guys got injured and that’s taken a bit of the pressure off, and given a couple of other guys opportunities.

“I think we’ve got a pretty good squad which is more than representative of the best players in the game in England and Australia.”

James Graham, has been appointed captain and added: “It will have a history and tradition, and it’s something that resounds with the fans and our sport.

"They will be four incredibly difficult matches, but the difficulty rating was always going to be high."