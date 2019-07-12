Jake Trueman: We need to give Castleford Tigers fans something back in Wakefield derby

Young half-back Jake Trueman says the Castleford Tigers players owe the fans a good performance in tonight's local derby at Wakefield Trinity.

Trueman had to watch from the sidelines as the Tigers lost the first of two back to back Super League derbies last week against Leeds Rhinos and on his likely return to the side at the Mobile Rocket Stadium he reckons he and his teammates are determined to make amends.

He said: "It wasn't a good enough performance from us against Leeds so we've got to put it right this week in another big derby against Wakefield.

"We need to win this one to give something back to the fans.

"The fans at Cas are all pretty passionate and they expect a lot. But we put a lot of pressure on ourselves and we know we have to deliver a better performance.

"There's a bit of pressure on us to win for the fans, but also we need a win because of our position on the table. We need to start picking up wins."

Castleford have a strong recent record against Trinity, but Trueman is expecting a tough match against opponents only just behind the Tigers in the table.

He said: "We've talked a little bit this week about having a good record against Wakefield. We know how to beat them and we've just got to play the way we have the last few times against them.

"They are always close games, though, and as a derby game we are expecting it to be tough.

"They are going to be desperate and we've got to match them for that."

Inconsistency has dogged both West Yorkshire rivals with Cas going from one of their best performances of the season to one of their worst in the past two weeks.

Trueman explained: "The inconsistency is frustrating us, especially in such important positions in the halves and at full-back. You need them to be playing week in, week out to get the best out of the players and the team.

"It was also frustrating after we played well the week before. We had a long week together preparing for the London game. We were able to work on our combinations and get that down - and you saw it in the game.

"But for the Leeds game we only had one training session where all our spine were together and that showed."

Despite the mixed results Trueman and his teammates are still focusing on a play-offs push.

He added: "We're still looking upwards. We need that top five spot and it's something we think we can definitely do.

"We haven't played our best rugby and we are still in amongst it so if we can keep building now we are confident we can get in there.

"No-one's looking at the relegation area. We are just looking up - we know we've got the quality in the squad to get that top five spot."