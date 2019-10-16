James Webster named as Ryan Carr's replacement at Featherstone Rovers

JAMES Webster has been appointed as head coach at Featherstone Rovers on a two-year deal.

He replaces former boss Ryan Carr who is set to move back to Australia for family reasons.

James Webster after being named interim head coach at Hull KR.

Webster recently left his post as assistant coach at Super League side Hull KR and says he is "honoured" to land the chief role at the LD Nutrition Stadium.

The Australian-born player turned coach is no stranger to the English game, having spent six seasons as a player at Hull KR, Hull FC and Widnes Vikings.

Webster went into coaching following his retirement, starting out as an assistant at Hull FC and Wakefield before becoming head coach at Trinity in 2014.

The 40-year-old was named interim coach at the Robins in March 2016 but couldn't save the club from a heartbreaking relegation in the same year.

Tim Sheens replaced Webster as head coach in 2017 but the Australian remained as an assistant before leaving the club last month.

"I am really honoured and excited to become head coach of such a progressive club as Featherstone," said Webster.

"I have always enjoyed going to Post Office Road as an opposing player or coach and can’t wait to sample the atmosphere on the other side of the fence.

"Obviously the play-off series was extremely exciting for all involved. I thought the level of away support was fantastic and shows the passion within the club.

"I can’t wait to get back into pre-season.”

Chairman Mark Campbell believes the club are "extremely fotunate" to secure Webster's services, adding: “We welcome James to the club as the new head coach and we are extremely fortunate that James has become available at just the right time.

"I have followed James's coaching career for a number of years and the experience he has both in Championship and Super League plus all his contacts both here and over in Australia will prove invaluable.

"Myself, Davide [Longo] and Steve [Gill] can't wait to get working with James on the final tweaks to our squad for what should be another exciting season.”