Jasmine Cudjoe hoping fans can drive Castleford Tigers Women to semi-final success

Jasmine Cudjoe returned to the Castleford Tigers Women’s team half way through the season following a 12 month lay-off with injuries.

The player was involved in a car accident which temporarily halted her rugby career. Nevertheless, the 20-year-old admitted she is fitter, faster and a lot stronger than last season – and is raring to go for the play-off semi-final against Wigan.

“It’s going to be absolutely massive,” said Cudjoe.

“We’ve already played them at home so to be able to play them again and knowing that if we do win we’ll get to a final, it’s just going to be a massive game for everyone. I know we’ll have a big fan base supporting us at that game. It will be really good.”

Cudjoe believes the fans can make a significant difference.

She added: “I think that’s what has boosted us. Knowing that we’ve got that massive support we know we have to play well because they’re paying to watch us play. You want to impress them and thank them for coming to watch.”

Castleford have already done the double over defending champions Wigan Warriors this season. However, a respectable 16-0 defeat to Challenge Cup winners Leeds Rhinos, shows they are improving ahead of this crucial semi-final.

Wigan, who finished fourth in the Women’s Super League, have never lost a play-off game so cannot be underestimated. The huge semi-final kicks off at 1pm on Sunday down at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.