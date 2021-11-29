Jasmine Earnshaw Cudjoe, who has joined Leeds Rhinos Women from Castleford Tigers Women.

The Rhinos conformed their signings today and they will be teaming up again with of former Woman of Steel Georgia Roche, who made the same move last month

Earnshaw Cudjoe, 22, has played for Castleford since they formed in 2016 and the Huddersfield-born hooker or half-back has gone on to play in two Challenge Cup finals and a Grand Final.

Lumley, 30, kicked off her career in rugby union with Wasps before switching codes to join the Tigers in 2017.

Emma Lumley, who has joined Leeds Rhinos Women from Castleford Tigers Women.

The London-born prop played in the Tigers side that took on the Rhinos in two Challenge Cup finals and a Grand Final and, this year, was called into the England Performance Unit.

“I am delighted to bring Jasmine and Emma to the Rhinos,” said Leeds head coach Lois Forsell.

“They are two quality additions to our side and again this shows our intentions for next season.

“Jasmine brings great utility to the squad, I know that she can play at hooker and in the halves. She is a very passionate player and you can tell that she looks at the game and understands it well.

“Emma brings strength in depth to our forwards. With Danika (Priim) retiring this year we lose a lot of leadership in that area and a great communicator and someone who led with their actions so we are looking at bringing Emma in to be that player who has got a senior head on her shoulders and will do really well for us in the middle of the park.”

Castleford, meanwhile, are looking ahead to developing the next internationals after holding a successful development and selection session.

Delighted to see the array of talent on display, Tigresses coach Marie Colley said: “The local talent that is on show is really encouraging and huge congratulations to the clubs that they are currently working with.

“Getting back out and having the first taste of it is really exciting and I’m relishing the challenge of 2022 with the new recruitment.

"Last year showed the young talent we have with young Kaitlin Varley having big opportunities and a lot of game time as well as Libby Priestley and Eva Izumi.

“Bringing new girls into the system not only to see them develop but to push on our girls as well - it just shows the growth of the game.