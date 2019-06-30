John Hardcastle try seals important win for Featherstone Rovers at Halifax

Josh Hardcastle's try six minutes from time earned Featherstone Rovers a vital 24-18 victory in their Yorkshire derby away to long standing rivals Halifax.

Ryan Carr's men were on top for much of the contest, but found themselves level going into the closing stages after two Steve Tyrer tries turned the game on its head round the hour mark.

They came up with the goods, however, as they earned good field position and from it Dane Chisholm tried a drop-goal. It was charged down, but Rovers got the ball back and although Brad Day was held up just short centre Hardcastle forced his way over on the left wing.

With Chisholm adding an equally important conversion to take the lead to six points Featherstone then held on in the closing stages to record a victory that strengthened their claims for a play-off spot in the Betfred Championship.

They did have one alarm when following the decisive try Halifax claimed the restart and went within a whisker of hitting straight back, only for Ed Barber to lose possession of a Scott Grix pass.

But victory was deserved for Rovers who were ahead for most of the contest. They opened the scoring in just the fourth minute as back rower Day went over after collecting Chisholm's short pass.

Chisholm converted for a 6-0 lead and Rovers survived a spell of Halifax pressure that followed as their defence looked much stronger than a week earlier against Barrow.

Scott Grix had to do well to collect a dangerous Callum McLelland kick through and Featherstone went close again as Luke Briscoe almost got on the end of well-timed kick.

But after full-back Calum Turner was bundled into touch by Tyrer the home team capitalised with their first score. Straight from the scrum, the ball was moved to the left, where Quentin Laulu-Togagae slipped James Saltonstall through a gap to score. With Tyrer converting it was level.

Rovers were soon back ahead, however, as Halifax were caught offside and Chisholm kicked the resulting penalty.

Three minutes later they had their second try when Cameron King went solo from acting-half to score from close range. Chisholm's goal made it 14-6 and that was how it stayed to half-time, although Halifax went close as Shaun Robinson's effort was chalked off by referee Gareth Hewer who said the ball had gone forward off Tyrer.

Into the second half Featherstone looked to pick up from where they left off and forced an early goal-line drop-out. The pressure came to nothing, though, with possession lost.

Rovers went close again only for an interception to clear the danger for Halifax.

The game got a little feisty with a clash between Ed Barber and Hardcastle, but when it was back to rugby it was Fev looking good with another try as Day's fantastic offload allowed winger Luke Briscoe to race over. Chisholm was unable to convert from out wide, but at 18-6 the visitors appeared to be in control.

Five minutes later, however, the game had been turned on its head as out of the blue the home side suddenly registered two tries in two minutes.

Tyrer got them both, the first from a Laulu-Togagae pass and the second after a determined 40 metre charge down the left.

The centre converted them both to level the scores with 15 minutes to go, but it was Rovers who finished the stronger.

James Lockwood was held just short on the last tackle on one play before Hardcastle's effort six minutes from time proved the match clincher.

Scorers - Halifax: Tries Saltonstall, Tyrer 2; goals Tyrer 3; Featherstone: Tries Day, King, Briscoe, Hardcastle; goals Chisholm 4.

Halifax: Grix; Robinson, Tyrer, Saltonstall, Sharp; Laulu-Togagae, Johnston; Kavanagh, Kaye, Morris, Barber, Cooper, Tangata. Subs: Fleming, Fairbank, Larroyer, O’Neill.

Featherstone Rovers: Turner; Dagger, Hardcastle, Carey, Briscoe; Chisholm, McLelland; Wheeldon, King, Ormondroyd, Day, Walters, Lockwood. Subs: Teteh, Cooper, Maskill, Makatoa.

Referee: Gareth Hewer.

Half-time: 6-14.

Attendance: 1,888.