Jordan Rankin gives Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell food for thought

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell admits that Jordan Rankin's outstanding display at full-back against London Broncos has given him food for thought on what his best position is and more options going forward.

Rankin only played at full-back at short notice after Peter Mata'utia had to drop out of the team through illness on the day of the London game.

But he produced a man of the match contending performance and had a hand in several tries as well as going over for one himself.

He may have to go back to half-back for this Friday's game against Leeds Rhinos with Jake Trueman ruled out after a head knock, but another look at him at full-back looks on the cards at some point.

Tigers head coach Powell was certainly impressed with Rankin's effort last week.

He told the Express: "I thought Jordan Rankin was fantastic.

"It was probably the worst I've seen him play against Salford the week before and the best I've seen him play for us, certainly at full-back.

"It gives me a bit of room for thought and manoeuvre with the way he played there.

"Pete Mata'utia's illness gave him an opportunity, that I thought he took.

"He'll get a whole heap of confidence from that and everybody looking at that thinks we've certainly got a player on our hands. It's up to us to get the best out of him and, of course, Jordan as well to keep striving to be at his best.

"That sort of footwork - you can't coach that. It's intrinsic and embedded in an individual and he certainly showed how sharp he is off that left foot.

"Setting tries up, scoring tries and generally being dangerous, I thought he was great."

Powell was also pleased with a return to form of several others.

He said: Adam Milner's had a couple of weeks of really strong performances. He's starting to get back to his best.

"For Paul McShane it was a little bit different. He came off the bench with Adam starting at nine and it worked pretty well in combination.

"We tried to take a little bit of pressure off Paul and he looked really good. He had his best performance for a while and he's got something to build on, as the team has as a whole.

"It was good to see Jake Trueman running again. He's another one, as a young fella, who it is tough on playing every week. The weight of expectation on him as well. But he's handled it well.

"He's looked a little bit tired at times, but last week was a really strong performance.

"There were signs the week before against Salford and then that was his best game for a while.

"He'll miss this week with a head knock. But it's probably timely for him.

"You don't want it to happen that way, but a bit of a breather for him at this stage will freshen him up. He can chill out for a week and then come back in the week after."