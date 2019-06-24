Josh Hardcastle keen to make Featherstone Rovers successful after signing two-year extension

LOCAL LAD Josh Hardcastle is keen to see what the next two and half seasons hold for Featherstone Rovers.

The Featherstone-born player signed a renewed two-year deal last week, keeping him at the club until 2021.

He joined Rovers in 2017, having previously played for community club Featherstone Lions, and in Australia for Whitsunday Brahmans.

The centre admitted it was an easy decision to stay with his hometown club, as he wants to be a part of the team being built by head coach Ryan Carr.

"I am happy to be here, players are staying - good players - and I want to be part of it for the next two years," he said.

"It is great. We have a young team, we have got the likes of James Harrison, Brad Day and Alex Sutcliffe, we are building for the future.

"We are all up to this level already, it is looking positive for the next two years."

Featherstone's six-game winning run came to a disappointing end yesterday afternoon as they suffered a shock 38-16 loss against Barrow Raiders.

Hardcastle admitted that Rovers simply weren't good enough, with their completion rate letting them down.

"We were way off it," he added.

"Completions were down, we looked flat toward the end. I think we completed at 37 per cent.

"Defensively that is going to catch up with you at the end of the game and it did, that is why Barrow put so many points on us.

"From going to conceding four points against Widnes last week to doing that, it is nowhere near our standards."

He added: "With rugby you get a short turnaround so you can put it right.

"We have got two massive games now, against Halifax and then Leigh.

"Two massive games that if we apply ourselves, we can pick up the points and make up for the performance."