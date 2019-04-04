Josh Walters and Callum McLelland in Featherstone Rovers squad for Toulouse game

Featherstone Rovers have been boosted ahead of their tough looking assignment in France with news that Josh Walters is set to make his return to action.

Walters, who is sponsored by MOT City, has not featured since Featherstone’s victory over Halifax in February, but returns to Rovers' 19-man squad for the Betfred Championship round nine match away to Toulouse Olympique.

Another change to last week's squad sees Callum McLelland set to make his Rovers debut after joining on dual-registration from Leeds Rhinos. He replaces the injured Watson Boas and is joined by fellow dual registered players Luke Briscoe, Harry Newman and Ashton Golding.

The J Middleton & Sons 19-man squad is: Luke Briscoe, Josh Hardcastle, Scott Wheeldon, Cameron King, Brad Day, James Lockwood, John Davies, Luke Cooper, Danny Maskill, James Harrison, Makahesi Makatoa, Jack Render, Harry Newman, Josh Walters, Jack Ormondroyd, Ashton Golding, Ben Reynolds, Jorge Richardson, Callum McLelland.

Saturday's fixture at Stade Ernest-Argelès will kick-off at 2:30pm (BST).