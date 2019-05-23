Kelsey Gentles is four star as Castleford Tigers Women beat Featherstone Rovers Ladies in Challenge Cup

Castleford Tigers Women advanced to the third round of the Women's Challenge Cup with a strong second half performance against local rivals Featherstone Rovers.

Featherstone produced a spirited first half display against the Super League leaders as they were just 10 points behind, but the Tigresses powered away after the break to complete a 48-4 victory that maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

In front of a record crowd of 1,148 Cas took an early lead from their first set with Lucy Eastwood going over for a try.

But Rovers replied through their former Tigers player Katie Hepworth to level the game at 4-4.

Cas lost Tara Stanley to the sin-bin, but went back ahead as Shona Hoyle went over and Claire Garner added the conversion.

Sinead Peach's try right on half-time made it 14-4 at the break.

The second half was one-way traffic scoring wise once Kelsey Gentles went over to stretch the Tigresses' lead.

Gentles went on to light up the second half as she completed her hat-trick and added her fourth try before her fellow Yorkshire players Georgia Roche and Rhiannion Marshall crossed the line. Stanley kicked two goals and Garner three more to complete the scoring.

Full report in next week's edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express