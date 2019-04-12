Late tries deny Lock Lane after close Conference Premier encounter

A couple of errors in the last five minutes cost Lock Lane a share of the points as they lost 30-18 at home to Wath Brow Hornets in a tight National Conference contest that was close for 75 minutes.

It did not help Lane’s chances that they lost the penalty count heavily and saw two players sent to the sin-bin. The Castleford outfit were also forced to use the depth of their squad as they were deprived of five players injured the previous week at Batley Bulldogs.

Lock Lane forward Steven Scott takes on the Wath Brow Hornets defence. Picture: James Heaton

Hornets took an early lead after their hooker exploited a gap near the posts. Lane responded as prop Sean Hesketh broke through defenders from five yards out. Connor Land converted to level the scores on seven minutes.

Expansive play and good support saw Wath Brow score again before Lane captain Craig Savage swiftly replied and Land converted. No further points were scored in the first half as both sides improved their defensive effort.

The deadlock was finally broken on 55 minutes as Wath Brow scored a converted try. But Lane hit back once more nine minutes later, second row Steve Scott scattering two tacklers 15 yards out to score. Land appeared to miss the conversion, but the two touch judges put their flags up and the score was level at 18-18.

This irked the visitors’ coach and saw him dismissed for foul and abusive language.

Connor Land weighs up his options. Picture: James Heaton

Lane had a couple of chances to edge ahead after gaining good field position. However, on 75 minutes, after they created an overlap 20 metres from the Hornets line the Brow winger successfully gambled on an interception and then weaved his way 80 metres to score a killer try that was converted.

The visitors then scored a late converted try as Lane threw caution to the wind.

Best for Lock Lane were Savage, Chris Siddons and Land.

Lock Lane will find out where they are in the Premier Division hierarchy as they face a tricky three match spell. They play the current bottom two sides – Thornhill Trojans and Kells – away followed by title favourites and only unbeaten side West Hull at home on April 27.