Late try denies Lock Lane victory ahead of derby with Featherstone Lions

Lock Lane try scorer Tom Sowerby.

League F team Lane had, until Potter’s late power play, looked the more likely winners, having nosed in front with a Bailey O’Connor drop goal.

In a game of fluctuating fortunes, Acorn, from League G, had initially made the better start to go in front through a Matt Chilton try and Ant Chilton’s conversion.

The Castleford-based team, however, forged a 10-6 interval lead when Tom Sowerby and O’Connor dotted down, Tom Egan improving one of the tries.

Nick Speck raced over for York on the restart, Antony Chilton adding the extras, before Egan restored parity with a penalty as a prelude to the dramatic finale.

Lane’s cause was not helped when they were down to 12 men for 10 minutes in the first half when Rob Firth was sin-binned for a late hit and they had to play all bar four minutes of the second period with a man down after Firth was then red-carded for alleged kicking.

Acorn, meanwhile, themselves had Antony Chilton yellow-carded on 20 minutes for a professional foul.

The result brought Lock Lane their third defeat in eight league matches this season and they stand in second place in League F behind the still unbeaten West Bowling.

Featherstone Lions remain three places back on Lane after their scheduled game at home to West Bowling was postponed.