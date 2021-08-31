Neither of the players sin-binned during Leeds Rhinos' Betfred Super League derby defeat at Wakefield Trinity will face any further action.

But Castleford Tigers are set to be without forward Liam Watts for two games after the RFL's match review panel charged him with grade B 'intentional tripping' in the first minute of his side's loss to Wigan Warriors.

Rhinops captain Matt Prior was shown a yellow card in each half of the game at Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue, yesterday (Monday), the second time along with rival forward Chris Green.

Matt Prior is tackled by Jordan Crowther and Eddie Battye during Rhinos' defeat at Wakefield. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

The review panel's summary of the first incident, an alleged dangerous throw in the fifth minute, stated: "Player lifts the leg which destabilises the tackle and the players team mate go down with the opponent."

On the double sin-binning in the second half, the panel's report on both Prior and Green said: "Player becomes involved in a confrontation with an opponent after a tackle but does not throw any punches."

Rhinos have had a total of 10 sin-binnings this season, half of those in their last three matches.

Zane Tetevano is expected to appeal tomorrow against a three-match penalty notice imposed following last week's win at Wigan.