Leeds Rhinos Ashton Golding admits Championship Grand Final could be his 'sign-off' for Featherstone Rovers.

FULL-BACK Ashton Golding admitted that the Championship Grand Final in Toronto was his “sign-off” for Featherstone Rovers.

The Jamaican international has played 22 times for Featherstone on dual registration from Leeds Rhinos in 2019, scoring seven tries.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a permanent move to Huddersfield Giants but remained tight-lipped over his future following Featherstone’s defeat against Toronto Wolfpack.

“It is quite emotional to say that is the sign off for Featherstone, but next year anything can happen,” said Golding.

Rovers were denied promotion to Super League on Saturday as they lost 24-6 to Toronto Wolfpack in the Championship Grand Final.

Rovers led 6-4 at the interval but Toronto dominated the final quarter to take the spoils.

And Golding admitted that the Canadian side deserved their victory.

He said. “We always knew it was going to be a really tough challenge against a tough team and I think the better team won.

“They were very clinical in taking their chances and I think we can take a lot from it, though.

"We defended like our lives depended on it and we had each others backs for the majority of the game.

“I will sleep easy with the result because they were dominant towards the end.

“We had a few bodies hurting but I think our forwards were unbelievable.

Golding added: “We always believe in play for play, so once you throw a shape at them, come back with another shape.

"The way I defend is, you do a 60-metre sprint to one corner and then you get on your bike to the other corner and you try save a try.

“A few came off for me today, a couple didn’t which I am going to kick myself about.

“But I love to defend and my offence has come on leaps and bounds under Ryan Carr.”