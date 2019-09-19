Leeds Rhinos' Callum McLelland hails 'awesome effort' after helping Featherstone Rovers trounce Leigh Centurions

Callum McLelland hailed an “awesome effort” from Featherstone Rovers as they set up a play-off semi-final at York City Knights.

Rovers 34-18 success at Leigh Centurions sent John Duffy’s men crashing out of the play-offs at the first hurdle.

Featherstone Rovers celebrate in Leigh. PIC: Dec Hayes.

York, owing to their third-placed finish, have been given a second chance after losing 44-6 at Toulouse Olympique.

Featherstone were never behind on their trip to Leigh, with McLelland claiming a decisive try early in the second half that put Rovers 20-10 ahead.

“It was an awesome effort from the boys,” said the half-back.

“I think that is the best we have played all year. We kept getting through our sets and that is play-off football.”

On his try, McLelland continued: “Everyone else did the hard work for me, I just had to finish it off.

“We just held our shape and it is good to get over for one.”

McLelland flourished alongside half-back partner Dane Chisholm, who scored Rovers’ final try - racing in behind the posts in front of a buoyant away support.

Alex Sutcliffe scored twice while James Harrison and Josh Walters added the other scores for the visitors at a drenched Leigh Sports Village.

“The conditions asked for a good kicking game, if it is raining you have just got to keep turning them around and, obviously, defend well.”

Sunday’s visit to York will be Rovers’ fourth meeting with their Yorkshire foes, with Featherstone claiming two wins from the previous three games.

Ryan Carr’s side put 40 points past the Knights in each of their first two meetings but were beaten 22-18 at Bootham Crescent last month.

McLelland added: “They did one over on us last time we played them. So we will be looking to go there and get the win and carry on our run.”

The loser of Saturday’s game will be eliminated from the play-offs.