Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers: Cas are out to put the ‘icing on the cake’ says Lucy Eastwood.

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have had an outstanding season in Women’s Super League, but centre Lucy Eastwood admits their next game is the one that really counts.

READ: Raw recruit Abby Eatock adds to Leeds Rhinos’ firepower

Castleford Tigers' Lucy Eastwood. Picture: Seb Sternik.

READ: Castleford’s Sammy Watts has built up her own fan club with some impressive displays

Though Tigers topped the table after losing only one of their 14 fixtures in Betfred Women’s Super League, the title of champions will go to the winners of tomorrow’s Grand Final against Leeds Rhinos at Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens.

Rhinos were league leaders in 2018, but lost to Wigan Warriors in the last game of the year and Eastwood reckons previous form and results count for nothing at this stage.

“It will finish off the season nicely if we can come away with a win, especially against Leeds,” said Eastwood who is in her third year with Castleford.

Lucy Eastwood. Picture: Seb Sternik.

“We have fallen short against them in the bigger games, but it [victory tomorrow] would put the icing on the cake.

“We have to make sure we are prepared not just physically, but mentally as well going into it.”

Eastwood, 22, played in Castleford’s 2018 and 2019 Challenge Cup defeats by Leeds and knows Tigers – who won both league games against Rhinos this season – will have to be at their best

She admitted: “It has happened twice and after each of those games we said ‘this might be a loss now, but it is something we can learn from’.

“We have said that twice over so hopefully we can put that into practice this week and put the mistakes right.”

Tigers were founder members of Women’s Super League in 2017, finishing bottom of the inaugural three-team competition which was won by Bradford Bulls.

Eight teams took part this year and live television coverage of the Grand Final is evidence of how far the league has come.

“The fact it’s on Sky Sports makes it an even bigger event,” Eastwood said.

“It is good for the sport and for all the girls who’ve put the hard work in, this is a reward for all that effort.

“From starting in something so small and finishing up in a Grand Final that’s going to be on Sky Sports, it is massive.”