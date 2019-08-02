Leeds Rhinos' Wellington Albert joins Featherstone Rovers on loan

Featherstone Rovers have signed Leeds Rhinos forward Wellington Albert on a one-month loan.

The prop has already made four appearances for Featherstone on dual-registration from the Rhinos.

READ: Richard Agar upbeat ahead of Huddersfield Giants clash.

The 24-year-old joined Leeds from Widnes Vikings partway through this year, following the Championship clubs financial troubles.

The Papa New Guinea international has played just six times for the Rhinos this year but has enjoyed some impressive performances with Featherstone.

MORE: Featherstone Rovers a 'different team' to the one beaten by Dewsbury Rams.

Albert has moved to Rovers with a view to stay until the end of the season, however, he can be recalled by Leeds after an initial 28-day period.

“He’s been a good addition to the team and brings even more depth to our already strong forward pack," said Rovers boss Ryan Carr.

"His signing will help push everyone else to their best as well as they continue to battle for jerseys every week.”

Featherstone Rovers CEO, Davide Longo, added: “Wellington will be a big asset for us in the coming weeks and would like to thank Leeds Rhinos for allowing it to happen at this late stage of the season.”

Featherstone face Dewsbury Rams on Sunday afternoon while Leeds are in derby action tonight against Huddersfield Giants.