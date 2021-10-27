Leeds Rhinos winger returns to Featherstone Rovers for 2022

The winger, who was born in Featherstone, joined the Rhinos initially in 2014 on dual-registration with Hunslet and made his Super League debut for the club against rivals Huddersfield Giants.

He signed for Featherstone Rovers on a permanent basis in 2017 where he scored 59 tries in 72 games and equalled the all-time rugby league record for tries scored in 17 consecutive games set by Leeds winger Eric Harris.

LUKE BRISCOE: Has left Leeds Rhinos for Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

He returned to the Rhinos in 2018 and scored five tries in ten appearances and earned a new deal ahead of the 2019 season but spent much of that campaign on dual-registration at Featherstone.

In 2021, he played 25 times for Leeds and registered four tries but will now be joining his hometown club yet again with the aim of helping them become a Super League club in 2022.

“It’s a massive honour, it’s my hometown club, the main goal is to get into Super League, the boys just missed out this year in the last game and my goal is to come here and help us get in to Super League," he said.

Newly-appointed head coach Brian McDermott added: “I have worked with Luke previously at the Rhinos and am looking forward to linking up with him again next year.

"Luke has had a strong season behind him at Leeds and I feel he had developed strongly since his previous time at Rovers.