Leigh Centurions v Featherstone Rovers: Players’ hard work is starting to pay off says Ryan Carr

THE DOOM and gloom of a month ago seems a distant memory as Featherstone Rovers prepare for tomorrow’s trip to Leigh Centurions (3pm), but boss Ryan Carr has warned the hard work must continue.

Rovers endured a tough pre-season, suffering a series of defeats in warm-up games, before Carr and his overseas players arrived in the middle of January.

Improved performances followed in Featherstone’s final two practice matches and after a one-point loss at Bradford Bulls in the Betfred Championship round one, they picked up their first win of the season last week with a 42-14 hammering of Batley Bulldogs.

“It is credit to the players,” Carr said of Rovers’ upturn in form since a second-string side lost to amateurs Hunslet Club Parkside in the pre-season Yorkshire Cup.

“They are the ones who’ve come together and have to play together each week.

“They’ve really bought in and they are playing for each other and working hard for each other.

“Some teams take a while to gel, but these boys have done it straight away and that’s a reflection of their application and how they’ve bought into it.”

Carr still feels his team aren’t firing on all cylinders and it will take longer for them to be fully in tune as a unit.

“Considering we’ve been together two weeks as a full squad, I’d like to think we will get better,” he stated.

“Everyone’s in the same position, but for us it’s about developing relationships and that is coming along really nicely, but we are looking to build over the next month, for sure.”

Tomorrow’s game will see Rovers face their former coach John Duffy for the first time since he left the club at the start of pre-season.

Leigh’s squad also includes Martyn Ridyard and Sam Brooks who were at Featherstone last year, but Carr insisted that is not a big issue.

“There’s a lot of rivalry everywhere here, I am finding that out,” he said.

“We just need to make sure we take care of our own back yard.

“Every week is a different challenge and Leigh at Leigh is a big challenge.

“We are up for a big game and we’ve just got to keep improving.”