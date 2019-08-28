Liam Watts back in Castleford Tigers squad for St Helens game

Castleford Tigers have announced their 19-man squad to take on St Helens this Friday at the Totally Wicked Stadium (kick off 7.45pm).

Head Coach Daryl Powell has made two changes from the squad on duty for the last match at Huddersfield with Cory Aston and Tuoyo Egodo stepping out of the side to be replaced by fit again Liam Watts and Calum Turner.

Watts has missed the last two games with finger and ankle injuries and is rated as an 80 per cent chance to take the field against Saints.

Castleford will be aiming to make it three wins in a row after victories over London Broncos at home and Huddersfield Giants away, but it will be a tough task against the table topping Saints who are 16 points clear at the head of the Betfred Super League.

The Tigers have not won away at Saints in the league since 1990, but boss Powell is not focusing on that.

He said: “We’ve got to forget about the record a little bit and go, right here we go we need to play well in this game and everybody’s got to be on top of their game and if we do that then we’ve got a good chance of turning it over.”

Tickets are available from the Tigers website and in the retail stores in Carlton Lanes & Xscape Yorkshire.

Castleford Tigers' 19-man squad is:

35. Cheyse Blair

2. James Clare

20. Jamie Ellis

11. Oliver Holmes

23. Will Maher

14. Nathan Massey

1. Peter Mata’utia

12. Mike McMeeken

9. Paul McShane

10. Grant Millington

13. Adam Milner

3. Greg Minikin

29. Jacques O’Neill

32. Jordan Rankin

15. Jesse Sene-Lefao

34. Daniel Smith

6. Jake Trueman

27. Calum Turner

8. Liam Watts