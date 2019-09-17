Liam Watts scoops trio of honours at Castleford Tigers Awards night

LIAM WATTS was the big winner as he scooped the top awards at the Castleford Tigers’ Player of the Year Awards and the Castleford Tigers Supporters Club Player of the Year Awards evenings.

Watts won the Immortals Award, Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards at the club awards and won the Supporters Club Player of the Year by a record margin.

The Immortals Award is a new honour introduced by Castleford and is selected by the Foundation Castleford Immortals. Five club legends have been picked to join the panel with two more to be added each year.

The Castleford Immortals have been introduced to recognise players, who are synonymous with the club, for their magnificent achievements in the amber and black.

Arthur Atkinson, Alan Hardisty, Keith Hepworth, Malcom Reilly and John Joyner are the first five men to be named as Immortals and they picked Watts as the first winner of the Immortals Award.

The Tigers’ Community Player of the Year went to Grant Millington while Try of the Year was won by Chris Clarkson.

Georgia Roche was named Women’s Player of the Year while Women’s Players’ Player of the Year went to Sinead Peach.

Grace Field took home Women’s Supporters’ Player of the Year.

Kelsey Gentles was named the Castleford Tigers Supporters Club Player of the Year while also earning the club’s Top Try Scorer award.

The Tigers’ Under-19s Player of the Year was Joe Summers with the Under-19s Players’ Player of the Year also won by Summers.

Lewis Peachy won the Supporters Club Under-19s Player of the Year.

The Supporters Club Committee Player of the Year was scooped by Jordan Rankin.

Jake Trueman won the Supporters Club Special Achievement Award after playing alongside a number of different half-back partners and making the the Great Britain train-on squad.