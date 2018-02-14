Lions visit League One Oldham in Challenge Cup third round

AMATEUR team Featherstone Lions visit Betfred League One club Oldham at Bower Fold in Stalybridge in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup third round on the weekend of February 24-25.

It is Featherstone’s reward for last Saturday’s stunning 18-6 home win over National Conference League champions Thatto Heath Crusaders.

Over 18,000 viewers tuned in to watch Lions beat Thatto Heath in a second round clash streamed live on the BBC Sport website.

Fourteen League One sides and 12 teams representing the Armed Forces and community game were drawn against each other in the third round.

In one of four all League One fixtures, West Wales Raiders will travel to face Bradford Bulls, while Cumbrian side Kells were drawn against the only remaining forces side, the British Army.

The full draw is:

Hunslet Club Parkside v Workington Town

Bradford Bulls v West Wales Raiders

North Wales Crusaders v Keighley Cougars

Coventry Bears v Distington

Hemel Stags v Newcastle Thunder

Doncaster v Myton Warriors

Pilkington Recs v Millom

Kells v British Army

Normanton Knights v Batley Boys

Whitehaven v London Skolars

Askam v York City Knights

Oldham v Featherstone Lions

Hunslet v Oulton Raiders