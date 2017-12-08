Lock Lane and Featherstone Lions in draw for Challenge Cup first round next Tuesday

NATIONAL Conference League sides Featherstone Lions and Lock Lane will be among 48 clubs in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup first round draw which will be made next Tuesday (7pm).
Former Lock Lane player Gareth Ellis, the ex-Hull FC captain, will make the draw along with England assistant coach Paul Wellens. It will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website.
Strathmore Silverbacks, champions of Scotland, are joined in the first round by Welsh League winners, Valley Cougars and Irish League winners, Longhorns.
The first round ties will be played on the weekend of January 27-28.
The full list of team and their draw numbers is:
1. Askham
2. Batley Boys
3. Beverley
4. Bradford Dudley Hill
5. British Army
6. British Police
7. Crosfields
8. Distington
9. Drighlington
10. East Leeds
11. Featherstone Lions
12. Hammersmith Hills Hoists
13. Hensingham
14. Hindley
15. Huddersfield Underbank
16. Hull University
17. Hunslet Club Parkside
18. Hunslet Warriors
19. Kells
20. Leigh Miners
21. Lock Lane
22. London Chargers
23. Longhorns RL
24. Loughborough
25. Milford Marlins
26. Millom
27. Myton Warriors
28. Normanton Knights
29. Northampton Demons
30. Orrell St James
31. Oulton Raiders
32. Pilkington Recs
33. Queens
34. Royal Air Force
35. Rochdale Mayfield
36. Royal Navy
37. Saddleworth Rangers
38. Shaw Cross
39. Siddal
40. Skirlaugh
41. Strathmore Silverbacks
42. Valley Cougars
43. Thatto Heath Crusaders
44. Thornhill Trojans
45. Wallsend Eagles
46. Wath Brow
47. West Hull
48. York Acorn