Lock Lane edge out Featherstone Lions in cup final

Lock Lane retained the Castleford & Featherstone ARL’s David Poulter Open Cup with a 24-22 victory over Featherstone Lions in the final at Castleford RUFC.

In an exciting final that swung one way then the other the two National Conference clubs put everything into the match before the Castleford-based side emerged victorious once again.

Richard Dedicoat makes a break for Featherstone Lions against Lock Lane. Picture: Jonathan Buck

The Lions, whose cause was not helped by a couple of sin-binnings, were first to score when Aaron Cunningham went over for the opening try.

But Lock Lane struck back swiftly as Connor Turner crossed the line and improved his own score.

Featherstone showed their attacking capabilities again, however, when they went 10-6 in front as Danny Glassell crossed on 11 minutes and man of the match Liam Kay added the extras.

That was how it stayed until 10 minutes into the second period when Paddy Hesketh charged in for Lock Lane, Turner again converting.

Josh Maden looks for a way through for Featherstone Lions against Lock Lane., Picture: Jonathan Buck

More twists were to follow as the Lions regained the advantage with the game entering the final quarter, Lewis Jackson squeezing in at the corner and Kay landing the difficult conversion for a 16-12 lead.

The holders, though, hit back again and took control with tries on 65 and 68 minutes for Billy Marsh and Daz Cawthorne respectively, both of which Turner improved.

Featherstone, despite having Josh Blackmore sent off on 73 minutes for an alleged head-butt, got back into the frame when Ash El-Zebedi powered in four minutes from time, Kay adding his third goal.

But the Lane duly held out in a tense finale.

Joe Willock looks for an opening for Lock Lane against Featherstone Lions in the Open Cup final. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Lock Lane: Joe Willock, Lucas Moon, Leo Marchant, Jack Swain, Jack Young, Connor Turner, Joe Abson, Ethan Hawcroft, Darren Cawthorne, Paddy Hesketh, Harry Phillips, Josh Thornton, Archie Coffield. Subs: Brandon Ward, Tommy Wright, Nick Welsh, Jake Connolly, Billy Marsh. Featherstone Lions: Danny Thompson, Aaron Cunningham, Alfie Jewitt, Cameron Carr, Lewis Jackson, Liam Kay, Josh Maden, Jacob Bryan, Richard Dedicoat, Jamie Blakestone, Josh Blackmore, Bailey Barker, Danny Glassell. Subs: Jake Blackmore, Jordan Gamble, Ash El-Zebedi, Liam Walker, Jack Harris, Jack Beddis, Jack Lloyd.

Referee: Jake Butcher.